GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council put their stamp of approval on a grant application that if awarded, will give the Green River Police Department two driving simulators, according to a press release.
Chief of Police Tom Jarvie told the council that the two simulators will mainly be used by School Resource Officers to help with distracted driving by school aged drivers. Jarvie says young drivers are involved in a high percentage of crashes that occur in Green River.
The driving simulators will simulate various driving conditions and safety concerns including impaired and distracted driving. The simulators are intended to be used by the Police Department in the community’s High School and other community locations to support teen driving safety programs.
The grant is part of the State Farm good neighbor citizenship program and is supported by Green River State Farm Agent Brad Cutler.
The two simulators, which are computer based, will cost $26,414.00. The cities contribution will be $9,093.68 which will cover the employee cost to operate the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.