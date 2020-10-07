GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council approved four different proclamations at their council meeting Tuesday night.
The council recognized October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The council also recognized Oct. 4 - 10 as Fire Prevention Week and Oct. 30 as Mine Rescue Day.
The City Council Chambers have been decorated in pink and purple—pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and purple for Domestic Violence. Two Parks and Recreation employees, Debbie Hanson and Kristy Lessard, decorated the chambers. The city is also participating in the Paint the Town Pink promotion for Breast Cancer Awareness.
