GREEN RIVER — People are once again invited to watch a Christmas light and music show in Green River and donating food for local residents at the same time.
The sixth annual Pug’s Light Show and fourth annual food drive is now underway every evening through Dec. 31 at 291 Sunset Street in Green River.
Those who come to enjoy the lights are asked to bring a contribution for the food drive to benefit the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. A container will be available on the corner near the 90.1 sign for donations. Items accepted include nonperishable food items, baby food/diapers/wipes, children’s books, toiletries and pet food.
The light show features three play lists rotated throughout the week with classics such as “Frosty the Snowman,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, “Silver Bells,” “Let it Snow” and more. See the complete playlist at rocketminer.com. New songs added for 2020 include “I'm Gettin' Nuttin' for Christmas” and “Up on the Housetop.”
