GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department was awarded one of the 2020 National Gold Medal Grand Plaque Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.
The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA), in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), recently announce the recipients of the 2020 National Gold Medal Grand Plaque Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. Presented as part of the 2020 NRPA Annual Conference: A Virtual Experience, the sponsor of the National Gold Medal Awards program is Musco Lighting, LLC.
Green River received the award in the Class V category for cities with a population less than 30,000.
The Green River Parks and Recreation Department was required to submit a four-minute video highlighting what the department offers to the citizens of Green River. Due to the virtual nature of this year’s award ceremony, a one- minute video was submitted introducing department officials, followed by a video thanking the Academy for the award.
Parks and Recreation employees, including director Brad Raney, watched the presentation at City Hall on a big screen. Following the announcement, a big cheer could be heard throughout City Hall. Raney says the award is awesome for his department, but more importantly a testament to the hard working employees of the Parks and Recreation department and the passion of all citizens of Green River for their Parks.
Green River Parks and Recreation is the first agency in Wyoming to win the award. The official presentation of the Grand Plaque from NRPA representatives will occur at the City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. in City Hall. The four-minute video can be viewed on the Green River Parks & Recreation Facebook page.
In presenting the Grand Plaques, AAPRA President Dianne Hoover shared, “The National Gold Medal Awards, both the Finalist and the Grand Plaques, are especially significant this year as agencies were adapting to a new normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Agencies were experiencing unprecedented increase in park usage at the same time they were adapting to new recreation program delivery challenges. Each agency is to be commended and congratulated.”
Founded in 1965, the National Gold Medal Awards program honors communities throughout the United States that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development and agency recognition. Agencies are judged on their ability to address the needs of those they serve through the collective energies of community members, staff and elected officials.
A panel of five park and recreation professionals reviews and judges all application materials. Judges are chosen for their considerable experience and knowledge in parks and recreation on both the local and national levels.
Other cities that received recognition were Toledo, Ohio; Greensboro, North Carolina; Carmel Clay, Indiana; and Decatur, Illinois. Fort Riley in Kansas received the Armed Forces Recreation Award.
To learn more about the Gold Medal Awards, visit aapra.org or nrpa.org/awards.
