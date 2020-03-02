GREEN RIVER — Wyoming officials including Gov. Mark Gordon, Maj. Gen. Greg Porter and Wyoming Veterans Commission Chairman Travis Deti will take part in the Green River American Legion's Veteran Welcome Home Day event March 31.
American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 will host Welcome Home Day beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, at the post at 38 N. Center St. in Green River.
Wyoming veterans who served and sacrificed will be thanked for their efforts and welcomed home. “It is never too late to do the right thing” is the theme. Veterans of all eras as well as active military, family members and the public are encouraged to attend.
Veterans Welcome Home Day was created by the Wyoming Legislature in 2011. It is designed to make up for the lack of a welcome Vietnam veterans received when returning home. The day also honors all veterans who’ve served.
