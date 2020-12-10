GREEN RIVER — People are invited to follow 1,500 luminaries as they journey to a live nativity.
A community of Christian churches in Green River will present the living nativity from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Church of the Nazarene at 630 Riverview Drive in Green River.
People can come see the Holy Family and the shepherds with their four real lambs, burro and horse. Luminaries will guide vehicles to the site. Participants are asked to dim their lights, stay in their vehicles and lower their windows to hear the music.
The nativity is this year's safe social distancing alternative to the traditional Community Choir's Handel's "Messiah" and Christmas Carol Sing-a-long. This year would have been the ninth performance.
