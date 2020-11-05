GREEN RIVER — A food drive that started in October will continue with another drop-off scheduled on November 21.
The Boy Scouts of Green River and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints teamed up with the Green River Police Department to help gather food for the Faith and Blue Food Drive and their annual Scouting-For-Food event.
Originally, the plan was to complete the food drive at the end of October, but helping people in need never has a deadline, according to Jamie Green, GRPD public relations officer.
Another drop-off day is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon on November 21. Drop-off locations will be in the parking lots of the Golden Hour Senior Center and Smith's in Green River. Food collected will be loaded and dropped off at the food bank on Nov. 21.
