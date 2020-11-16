GREEN RIVER — The city of Green River is taking advantage of unseasonably warm weather this week to decorate for the upcoming holiday season. City crews began putting up more than 300 Christmas light fixtures throughout the city on Monday morning. The project will take two or three days to complete.
Lights are placed on all poles along Flaming Gorge Way from the west end to the east end. Lights are also placed on poles on Second South, on several poles up and down Uinta Drive, and every other pole from Green River High School to Uinta Drive. Lights will also be at the Clock Tower Plaza and at the entry way into Green River on the east side.
