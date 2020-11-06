GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department (GRPD), in conjunction with Sweetwater County School District No. 2, has held several drills over the past two months, according to a press release. The consensus is that “it’s a great working relationship that is and will keep our kids safe,” according to School District No. 2 Superintendent of Schools Craig Barringer.
Drills have been conducted at all seven schools in the district. The drills, which do not take long, involve lock downs, holds, lockout, and secure. Chief of Police Tom Jarvie echoed School Resource Officer Kent Hemphill in saying “we fight how we train and if/when a major incident goes down, chaos is going to break out.” Jarvie said “if we prepare ourselves, school administration and students now, everyone is going to act accordingly when it comes down to a real event.” The Chief says Hemphill and School Resource Officer Jason Forsgren of Lincoln School have put together the program for the drills.
Forsgren says there are four important points to the drills:
1. Drills improve procedural consistency between schools, which benefits the elementary students as they advance through to Junior High and High School.
2. Drills work on coordinated response with dispatch and PD for quicker information relay and response times. This has improved greatly since first implementing this program.
3. Everyone can be better prepared if and when the real thing happens, not only for the school and first responders, but for the students as well. Students will be conditioned to see officers in their school during drills, so there will be less traumatic impact during a real event.
4. Drills provide consistency for the students, with the same response for K-5 as 9-12. They also give familiarization with police and first responders and their role in the event of an emergency.
“We meet before and after every drill to discuss areas of improvement and discuss the outcome of the drill,” Monroe Principal Jared Hardman explained. "Every teacher has a copy of the Standard Response Protocol manual, with all of the updated terminology.”
Truman Principal David Asselmeier agreed with Hardman and added that “the collaboration between the school and the first responders has allowed the drills to be much more authentic and it has exposed some inconsistencies in terminology and made us look at all of our protocol with a different perspective.”
Lincoln Assistant Principal Joe Hamel added that “these drills are important and making them as real as possible will only help us if something were to happen.” As an example, Hamel said “students and staff know that everyone who enters the building is to do so at the front doors and a women got upset the other day that she was not let in at the old front door.” He said “a bunch of students just walked by the door, and when she did get in she complained that our students are rude, but they did exactly as they were supposed to do.”
As for why the drills are not announced beforehand, Officer Forsgren said “sending drill dates and times is not a good idea because as always the ‘bad guys’ could use that information to watch and observe from a distance to see how we are doing things as far as our response plans and times.”
Jarvie says the plan in the future is to bring Fire and EMS into the drills. Barringer summed up by saying “our partnership is crucial in keeping students safe and equipping both families and staff with the support needed to face difficult situations.”
