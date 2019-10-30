ROCK SPRINGS — The Community Fine Arts Center will have a new exhibit opening next week and is inviting the public to an opening reception for local artists Howard Hart and his son Travis Hart from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday.
The “Hart and Hart” exhibit will run from Nov. 2-Dec. 7, and will include Howard Hart’s unique wood-turned art and Travis Hart’s sculptures and one-of a-kind knives.
Howard Hart
Howard Hart was born in Worland and grew up on the LU Sheep Ranch near Grass Creek. After graduation from the school of pharmacy at the University of Wyoming, he moved to Green River, where he still resides. Woodworking became his passion and a source of therapy and relaxation from the pressures and demands of pharmacy work, according to a press release.
Howard Hart turns a variety of traditional shapes on a full-sized lathe, but the last several years, his work is more reflective of his artistic talents. The woods he uses are mostly locally found. Aspen, boxelder, juniper, cedar, cottonwood, mountain mahogany, lilac and even sagebrush inspire Hart to bring out the unique qualities of each wood, according to the release.
For every sagebrush bowl, Howard Hart admits to losing several due to the unstable nature of the wood. The bark runs deep into the grain and sometimes needs to be stabilized with glue before turning. It also is loaded with sand, which causes the need to sharpen his lathe chisels frequently. Juniper is much more difficult for the same reasons but Hart still takes the challenge because of the beauty of these woods, according to the release.
“The old adage of an artist must suffer for his art is true in Howard’s case,” Debora Soule,’ Community Fine Arts Center director said in the release.. Hart explained that when the lathe is spinning a piece of wood at 1,200 revolutions per minute, it's hard to duck fast enough from bowls coming undone. He recalls about thirty stitches over the years from these failed attempts to turn an unstable piece of wood, according to the release.
Since retiring from pharmacy, Howard devotes most of his time to fly fishing and wood turning. Recently he shared that woodturning and photography have taken on a new meaning in his life. With his best friend, his wife, in an Alzheimer’s unit, both outlets have become even more important as an escape and emotional therapy in this difficult time, according to the release.
William Travis Hart
William Travis Hart was born and raised in Green River and like his father has a deep love and appreciation of Wyoming’s vast outdoor life. Travis Hart finds his inspiration from both the people and the wildlife of the Rocky Mountains, where he and his father fish and explore. It is this love of art and nature that inspires him to combine natural elements into his artwork, sharing that beauty with others, according to the release.
Besides being an artist, Travis says he is “a renaissance man of sorts, working in a variety of mediums and I am always looking to expand my view of the world through exploration and experimentation.”
While Howard and Travis have different styles of expressing themselves through artwork, they draw their inspiration from the diverse beauty found in the wilderness.
The Community Fine Arts Center’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday..
