GREEN RIVER —During the entire month of February, Castle Rock Medical Center will gear up for its annual health fair.
The health fair will be Saturday, Feb. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Castle Rock Medical Center. People can also take advantage of discounted lab testing earlier in the month, then pick up results and review them with one of the health care providers on Feb. 29 throughout the health fair. The fair will also include blood pressure checks, local healthcare providers and informative wellness and fitness booths.
Testing dates by appointment:
- Fridays, Feb. 7 and 14 from 6:30-7:45 a.m.
- Saturdays, Feb. 8 and 15 from 6:30-9:00 a.m.
Call 307-872-4590 to schedule.
Walk-in: February 3-21 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tests Offered:
- General Health Screen, $40
- TSH, $28
- PSA, $28
- Testosterone, $30
- Hemoglobin A1C, $20
- Hemogram, $10
- Vitamin D, $40
- Blood Typing, $15
- Hepatitis C, $30
- Bone Mineral Density, $75
- Body Comp Analysis, $20
Paid for by Castle Rock Medical Center.
