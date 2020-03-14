SWEETWATER COUNTY — Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) is proud to provide mentoring services for the youth of Sweetwater County! BBBS knows that every child is filled with unique and unending potential. Sometimes, all it takes to ignite that potential is the knowledge that someone is in their corner. The goal of BBBS is to make sure every child has that opportunity.
BBBS offers positive, professionally supported one-to-one youth mentoring for kids aged 5-17. Youth spend time with their mentors exploring common interests, trying new activities, or simply hanging out together. At the end of the day, it is all about "Bigs" and "Littles" developing a meaningful friendship that will empower children to reach for their full potential and put them on the road to their biggest possible future.
In 2019, BBBS served 38 youth in Sweetwater County. In 2020, the organization hopes to grow those numbers by working directly with community partners, expanding outreach initiatives, and increasing awareness.
BBBS is also excited to announce the upcoming annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake, which will take place April 25, 2020, at Pla Mor lanes. This event has become a wonderful tradition in the community, and BBBS is hoping for a bigger turnout than ever!
For more information about Bowl for Kids’ Sake or how you can make a difference in the life of a child by getting involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters, please visit wyobbbs.org or give BBBS a call at 307-324-3613.
