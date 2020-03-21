ROCK SPRINGS — The mission of VIRS Respite Care is to foster independence and family stability by providing safe, quality, and affordable in-home personal care for the elderly and disabled of any age in Sweetwater County. Respite Care has been offering support and relief time for caregivers for over 40 years.
“Our mission is to make it possible to allow residents to remain in their homes for as long as possible,” explained Melissa Searle, director of the program.
Respite Care reduces stress felt by caregivers and allows them to attend to their own personal needs, knowing their loved ones are being cared for by qualified and experienced certified nursing assistants who work under the supervision of a registered nurse.
CNAs help clients with activities of daily living such as bathing, dressing, meal preparation and just some social interaction. Caregivers can designate needs of their loved ones. Respite Care has been helping Sweetwater County residents for more than 40 years.
“We receive partial funding from the Sweetwater County Commission and from the generosity of our communities,” Searle said.
She went on to explain that clients are charged on a sliding scale, depending on the income of the client.
“We have also received several generous grants and donations last year from businesses and individuals in the county, including the Union Pacific and Wyoming Community foundations, and businesses like Peterbilt of Wyoming and Broadway Bargains,” Searle said.
She said the agency also receives donations from family and friends of clients, explaining that every $10 pays for one hour of care for a client.
“Fundraisers are a very important part of our funding, too,” Searle said.
One of the largest is the Power of the Purse: currently scheduled on April 25 at the Holiday Inn.
“It is sponsored by Deer Trail Assisted Living Center, and we were lucky enough to be chosen as one of the beneficiaries. It is so much fun,” Searle said, adding that generous donations of purses and time make it a very successful event.
Another event is the Cookie Jar exchange during the Christmas season.
“Community members donated cookies and cookie jars which were raffled. Last year was the first but we’ll do it again. It was another fun event and people enjoyed it,” Searle said.
Respite provides a vital service to Sweetwater County and hopes to do so for many years in the future.
