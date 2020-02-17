PINEDALE—The Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) is proud to present Chicago-based dance company The Hiplet Ballerinas at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 27 in the Sheppard (Pinedale) Auditorium.
The Hiplet Ballerinas fuse classical pointe technique with African, Latin, Hip-Hop and urban dance styles that are rooted in communities of color. The company formed to make ballet accessible to all, by mixing it with current popular songs that will be familiar to audiences who don’t normally attend ballet performances. Performances may incorporate the rhythms of African drums with Tchaikovsky, arabesques and beat-boxing or even Tango en pointe - all while showcasing Hiplet's trademark sass, hip movements, and struts against popular music audiences will recognize from Black Violin to Beyonce.
After features on Good Morning America, Buzzfeed, and The Huffington Post the new art form went viral in spring 2016 and has now amassed over a billion views. Since then partnerships with Mercedes Benz, Vogue's Anna Wintour, New York and Paris Fashion Week, W Magazine, Versace, and Old Navy to name a few, have culminated in an incredible worldwide demand for a live show featuring Homer Bryant's innovative technique. Featuring 10 dancers, CMDC is excited to partner with ECE Touring to bring its touring show to audiences everywhere.
According to the New York Times: "If ballet aims for the ethereal, hiplet, generally danced to pop music, is more concerned with earthiness. It has soulfulness, too; while the lower half of the body can be sharp and percussive, the upper half — how the arms connect with the back — conveys a natural flow.”
Tickets for The Hiplet Ballerinas are available online at pinedalefinearts.com and locally in Pinedale at Pine Coffee Supply, The Cowboy Shop, Office Outlets, The Big Piney Library and at the door the night of the performance. Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $7 for students, and $2 extra at the door.
The PFAC is excited to be teaming with local hotels that will offer discounted rates for those travelling out-of-county to see the show. Visitors must call in to take advantage of discounted rates and can use the discount code PFAC when booking lodging at Hampton Inn & Suites Pinedale, Baymont Inn, Pinedale’s Cozy-Cabins, Best Western Pinedale, Chambers House B&B, High Country Suites, Sundance Motel, The Lodge at Pinedale and The Log Cabin.
This event is presented by the PFAC with support in part from the Wyoming Arts Council through funding from the Wyoming Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts which believes a great nation deserves great art, Sublette BOCES #1, Western Sublette BOCES #9, the Sublette County Recreation Board, Pinedale Travel & Tourism, the Wyoming Community Foundation - Sublette, Tegelers & Associates, Ultra, Andeavor, The Western States Arts Federation (WESTAF) and The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation.
For more information please visit www.pinedalefinearts.com, call (307) 367-7322 or find the PFAC on Facebook and Instagram.
