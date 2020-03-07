ROCK SPRINGS — Holy Spirit Catholic School provides a valuable education option to area communities.
As a private education establishment starting in 1952, the Catholic School began with the commitment and dedication to provide an intellectually stimulating environment grounded in faith. We now provide this opportunity to a diverse population of both Catholic and non-Catholic students in grades prekindergarten through sixth.
Our Holy Spirit Catholic School faculty are highly qualified, dedicated professionals who instill in their students the faith, knowledge, morals and discipline that will enable them to fulfill their future roles as committed citizens and effective leaders. Our parents are active participants in their child’s education and work in partnership with our faculty to provide the best learning experience.
Each year, HSCS strives to enhance the curriculum. Along with religion, all core subject areas are taught. In addition to the core subjects, we offer computer literacy, choir/PE, art and fifth- and sixth-grade band. Our students are able to take advantage of various field trips including Teton Science School and the Buffalo Bill Museum in Cody. The Gilewitz ensemble entertains during the Christmas season, and Paul Taylor will be in residence to present a study on Australia.
Our Technology Department continues to grow. Third- through fifth-graders now have use of laptops to enrich their classroom experience. We continue to upgrade as the need arises, and as we incorporate technology into current curriculum.
We feel service to the community is an important element in any child’s education. Holy Spirit Catholic School promotes various service projects throughout the year. This year our reverse advent calendar supplied the local Loaves ’n Fishes Soup Kitchen with over 650 items. We contribute each year to the local Make-A-Wish fundraiser.
Holy Spirit also provides its families with an Extended Care Program for the convenience of working families. Throughout the summer months, HSCS offers a Summer Enrichment Program to registered families. This provides student engagement to help prevent the summer slide.
Soon we will be celebrating our 70th year in operation. We will continue to provide the best educational option to all area families committed to providing their children quality education. it is our investment in their future. Registration for the 2020-21 school term is ongoing. Contact us at 362-6077, visit our school, or rshscs.com or www.facebook.com/rshscs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.