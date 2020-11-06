ROCK SPRINGS — This year’s Veterans Day lunch provided by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will be a little different than in the past.
In honor of all of our veterans, the hospital wants to thank them for their service with a meal, as has been done in the past. This year, since the hospital café is closed to the public, employees are providing a drive-thru lunch for veterans.
The to-go meal for two will be available to veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. The fried chicken dinner includes mashed potatoes, corn, coleslaw or macaroni salad, and brownies.
As always, the meal is free for veterans and one guest each. Veterans should drive around to the back of the specialty clinics at 1180 College Drive. When they drive up to the entrance of the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, they will be handed their meals.
Thank you to all of our veterans. Everyone at the hospital appreciates the sacrifices you made to ensure our safety and our freedom.
