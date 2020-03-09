ROCK SPRINGS — Do you have stories to tell, and have your friends and family asked you to get them written down? Have you always wanted to write but need some help to get started?
An eight-week memoir writing workshop will be offered from 1-3:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Rock Springs Young at Heart beginning on St. Patrick’s Day, March 19, and running through May 5.
Barbara Smith, retired Western Wyoming Community College English teacher and writer, will once again lead the three-credit workshop “How to Write Your Life Story.” The course is offered through Western and is no cost to residents 60 and older who qualify for the Senior Tuition Waiver.
According to Smith, “A lot of people tell me that they would like to get started writing about their experiences and the stories of their lives but they just don’t know how to go about it. This workshop will help get you started.”
Smith has been offering these writing classes at the Senior Center since 1976. “The neat thing about this workshop is that we give each other ideas for stories and then when we get together we share them. Getting that kind of immediate feedback really gets the motor running, and I am always amazed at the great stories I hear.”
The last workshop was before Christmas, and several writers read their stories in performances at Rock Springs Young at Heart at the end of the class, included local writers Kathy Gilbert, Carolyn Malson, and Joyce Corcoran from Rock Springs and Larry Hell from Green River, to name a few.
The eight-week workshop is ideal for the beginner who wants to get started. Anyone interested should register for the class at the college. To register, sign up for the three credit class as follows: SYN # 0115 Creative Writing: Memoir Writing, ENGL 2065-F1. Participants may take the class for audit (non credit) or for three college credits. Any resident of Sweetwater County 60 or older is eligible for the Senior Tuition Waiver. The class meets in the Multipurpose Room at the Young at Heart Community Center.
Barbara Smith taught at WWCC for 38 years, and received the Governor’s Arts award in 2007 in part for “teaching people of Rock Springs the value of their stories and the importance in writing them.” She has been published in several collections, including the recently published "Blood, Water, Wind, and Stone: An Anthology of Wyoming Writers," as well as "The Last Best Place"; "Deep West: A Literary Tour of Wyoming"; "Drive, He Said"; "Wyoming Promises; Leaning into the Wind; Crazy Woman Creek"; and "Woven on the Wind, and Wyoming Fence Lines". She has also been the recipient of the Arizola Magnenant Award from Wyoming Writers, the Neltje Blanchan Memorial Writing Award for Nature Writing, and she is currently a member of the Artists Roster for the Wyoming Arts Council.
