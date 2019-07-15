ROCK SPRINGS — International Day is more than a chance to hang out with residents at Bunning Park on a warm Saturday in July. It's about celebrating Rock Springs' 56 nationalities, whether it be through music, activities or food.
About 6,000 people attended the event, according to International Day Committee Member David Tate said, who added he thought it went well.
The day began with a pancake breakfast put on by the Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and his wife Bobbi Barrasso made guest appearances. While pancakes were being consumed, members of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church fixed gyros and Galaktoburiko, or custard. Tom Nomis stood in his chef's apron and prepared food on the grill.
A few feet away, Andra Bragg showed off her potica, or Slovenian nut bread, with her daughter Kelli Barrett. The two operate B and B Potica Bread.
The sweet bread contains honey caramel and walnuts. It takes about five hours to prepare a batch of four or five loaves, but it's a labor of love they were glad to put on display Saturday.
The 73-year-old Bragg has been making the bread since she was 20 when she was taught by relatives from Eastern Europe before passing the recipe on to Barrett.
It's definitely a part of the community's heritage, Bragg said about selling it at International Day.
While vendors were offering food, residents sat in lawn chairs or benches and listened to music. Dave Pedri and The EIO Band kicked things off with sounds that ranged from polka to a tribute to Patsy Cline. Guests later were treated to a mix of belly, Indian and Native American dances along with English rock. Residents tapped their shoes while nursing down brown ale at the Biergarten or shaved ice from the Frigid Frog truck.
Others watched Ellie Davis perform Indian art form known as henna on their children. On Saturday morning, Davis applied a spiral sun design on 6-year-old Max Moffat.
Henna is a small shrub-like plant, found in tropical climates of Indian subcontinent, Malaysia, Africa, Middle Eastern countries. The leaves and branches produce a red-orange dye known as Lawsone that is responsible for imparting the characteristic color when bound with protein molecules of the upper skin layer, according to Cultural India. She said it's not tattoos; it's Mehndi or body art.
International Day, formerly International Night, began in the 1920s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.