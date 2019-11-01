SWEETWATER COUNTY — Being first in line to sign up for your preferred spot in the Adopt-a-Tree program in Rock Springs takes commitment. The first person lined up around 2:45 a.m. this year, according to Chamber of Commerce staff.
The public should expect to see more lights along major thoroughfares in Green River and Rock Springs now that sign-ups have commenced for the Adopt-a-Tree programs organized by the Rock Springs and Green River chambers of commerce. Businesses, organizations and individuals can choose a tree to adopt and decorate for the holiday season.
A few dozen bundled-up people were lined up Friday morning before the chamber opened at 8 a.m. in anticipation of picking a tree. While waiting, people discussed their desired spots, tree preferences and decorating tips, including what was acceptable or unacceptable.
Greg Whicker of CJ’s Signs said he scoped out the trees in advance, taking pictures to show his boss. He said they have been participating in the program about five to six years.
“It’s fun to see all the lit trees out,” he said.
Donald Geffre with Iron Workers Local 27 and the Southwest Wyoming Central Labor Council said he has been part of the program ever since it started. He said he’s disappointed when people do a poor job decorating, and he likes to do it right.
“We appreciate that,” Whicker said.
Breezy Cukale, who works in the Sweetwater County Library System at the White Mountain Library, said they haven’t sponsored a tree recently, and she decided to change that.
“I’ve always wanted to do it,” she said. “I always wanted the library to have a tree.”
She wanted to decorate the tree with a bunch of little trees around it, like they were listening to storytime, but she wasn’t sure if the rules would allow it.
Jamie Moore, a Farmers Insurance agent in Rock Springs, said they have been decorating a tree for “probably 10 years.”
“They’re pretty. It’s pretty going down Dewar when they’re all decorated,” she said.
After a decade of participation in Adopt-A-Tree, she said they have a lot of decorations to choose from. She hoped to reserve a tree across the street from her business.
This was the first time Sandy McJunkin, a United Mine Workers of America Local Union 4893 representative, had signed up for a tree.
“We decided that we were going to get more involved in the community and show our support,” she said.
She had forgotten that sign-ups were Friday, so she had to text her boss to say she’d be a little late.
INVESTING IN A TREE
Rock Springs: Trees cost a $35 minimum donation for chamber members and $40 for non-members. Starting this year, trees can be reserved for three years for a $100 minimum donation for members and $120 for non-members. Trees can be purchased at the chamber at 1897 Dewar Drive. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Rules and additional details are also available there.
Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Lee said the longer, three-year term is meant to streamline the process. It was a selling point for program supporters, as at least one person waiting in line said he was looking forward to the fact he wouldn’t have to get up early next year.
Lee said if people who sign up for one year change their mind and want a longer reservation, they have a few weeks to put down the rest of the money for the three-year commitment.
“People just love the trees,” Lee said.
Green River: The chamber awards a traveling trophy to the business/organization with the best decorated tree. Each tree will be marked with a corresponding number to help residents pick their favorite. Memorial trees will not be included in the contest.
Trees cost $35 and are available to adopt at the Green River Chamber of Commerce on a first-come basis. Adopters may begin decorating on Nov. 15. Trees on Uinta Drive need to be decorated with small lights only. Decorators may also have a 24-inch by 24-inch sign next to the tree. No ornaments, ribbon, garland or other decorations are allowed.
The Green River Chamber of Commerce will accept cash, check or credit card. There will be a 5% fee on all credit card transactions. For more information, contact the Green River Chamber of Commerce at 307-875-5711 or stop by 1155 W. Flaming Gorge Way.
