ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s Michelle Schutten, a six-time tour leader, will host two informational meetings for upcoming Japan and British Isles Cultural Tours in 2021.
The informational meeting for the British Isles Tour will be at 6 p.m. and the Japan Tour will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 28 in Room 1333.
The Japan Tour will take place June 20-30, 2021. The date range for that trip is subject to change slightly. The 11-day tour allows participants to experience Tokyo, Hakone, Kyoto, Hiroshima and Osaka.
The British Isles Tour dates are May 24-June1, 2021. The date range is for this trip is also subject to change slightly. The nine-day tour through the British Isles takes participants on a journey through Killarney, Blarney, Dublin, Holyhead, British Midlands, Stratford-Upon-Avon, Oxford and London.
Both tours include round-trip airfare, land transportation, hotels with private bathrooms, breakfast and select meals, full-time tour director, sightseeing tours, select entry fees and free time.
“I am thrilled to offer two community tours next summer - British Isles and Japan! Both will be amazing experiences as folks expand their horizons both culturally and emotionally," Schutten said. "We will create memories for life as we step outside of our comfort zones and develop/enhance skills to communicate across cultures. Both tours are well planned and will provide fabulous overviews of the key sites of the countries visited. Consider joining Western in these cultural tours.”
For more information on the Japan Tour, visit www.efcollegestudytours.com/2384520SS, for more information on the British Isles Tour, visit www.efcollegestudytours.com/2346155xw.
Those who are unable to make the meetings can contact Schutten at 307-382-1829.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.