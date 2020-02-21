ROCK SPRINGS — School should be a safe place, but even here in Wyoming, too many students face threats and safety concerns. Safe2Tell Wyoming exists to deal with these situations before they turn into tragedies by connecting and working with the students themselves.
Bill Morse, the program manager for Safe2Tell Wyoming, presented information to Rotary Club members, local students of the month and their families who were present at the Feb. 18 meeting. Morse explained what Safe2Tell is, how it works, and the organization's goals and hopes.
Safe2Tell Wyoming is a confidential tip line for reporting safety concerns or threats at schools in Wyoming. More reported that students from fifth grade through college have used Safe2Tell, as well as parents sharing concerns they have heard from their children. The organization has a website, a mobile app, and a toll-free phone number for people to use.
Empowering young people to be part of the solution for community safety is part of Safe2Tell’s purpose. Its goal is “to intervene at the earliest possible point in the life of a young person who is struggling, helping when they need it before the situation turns into a tragedy.”
Morse shared that a study done on school violence found that in 81% of violent incidents, someone other than the attacker knew about it beforehand but didn’t tell anyone else for fear of retribution for being a “snitch.” Safe2Tell hopes to work against this problem by providing a safe and confidential way to report concerns in which anyone submitting a tip can remain anonymous.
“Confidentiality works,” Morse noted.
This is one of the organization's most important principles. Safe2Tell’s confidentiality rules are even covered and protected under Wyoming laws.
Safe2Tell Wyoming operates out of the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, and it partners with the Wyoming Highway Patrol Department and Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT provides printing services, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol Communications Center takes the calls and tips that are sent to Safe2Tell.
After tips are received by the Highway Patrol, they are forwarded to the involved schools and, if necessary, local law enforcement. Schools and law enforcement then decide how to handle the situation, and they give Safe2Tell a disposition report.
Safe2Tell Wyoming has received nearly 4,000 tips since it started in October 2016, and the numbers have grown every year. While it receives 38 different types of tips, the top-five tips categories in order are suicide threats, bullying, drugs, self harm, vaping/juuling and depression.
The first Safe2Tell program began in Colorado after the deadly Columbine school shooting. Now Safe2Tell and similar programs exist in many states.
Morse showed how the Safe2Tell app works and what options people are given when they submit a tip, including being able to attach related pictures and a live chat feature.
Morse noted that tippers remain anonymous, but Safe2Tell needs the names of others involved, whether it’s the potential attacker or the victim. If students are using the program to get help for themselves, they need to identify themselves.
A Rotary Club member asked if all calls and tips are only related to schools and students. Morse answered that Safe2Tell does focus on schools because they don’t want to take the place of local crime stopper programs, but he also noted that they won’t turn away calls or tips, even if they aren’t necessarily school-related.
Another club member asked about statistics from Sweetwater County. Morse explained that some schools and districts expressed concerns that statistics from Safe2Tell could present their schools in a negative light. Because of this, Safe2Tell agreed to never share any statistics for specific districts. However, he did note that they do receive tips from Rock Springs and Green River.
Morse said that one way to help Safe2Tell continue its mission is to donate money to help it fund media campaigns and promotional items, since these things are not covered under its federal budget. He also encouraged everyone to help spread the word about Safe2Tell so that schools, students, and parents know about this resource. The more people who know about and use Safe2Tell, the more potential tragedies can hopefully be avoided.
