SWEETWATER COUNTY — Anticipating celebrations this Labor Day holiday weekend, Sweetwater County law enforcement is getting the word out about the dangers of impaired driving to get drunk drivers off the roads and save lives.
Beginning Friday, Sept. 4, and continuing through Monday, Sept. 7, additional officers, deputies, and troopers will be on duty in Sweetwater County. They will show zero tolerance for drunk driving, according to a Sweetwater County law enforcement press release.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018. On average, 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018; that’s one person killed in a drunk driving crash every 50 minutes in 2018. That’s why Sweetwater County law enforcement is reminding everyone that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death.
“Drunk driving is illegal, it’s deadly and we are out there to stop it,” said Sheriff John Grossnickle of the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office. “It is not acceptable to operate a vehicle after you’ve been drinking and doing so endangers you and everyone on the road. If you’re heading to Labor Day celebrations, remember this: Drive sober or get pulled over,” added Sheriff Grossnickle.
Sweetwater County Law Enforcement recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:
— Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or a ride sharing service to get home safely.
— If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Sweetwater County law enforcement or dial 911.
— Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.