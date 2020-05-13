RIVERTON — May 11 to 15 is Severe Weather Awareness Week for Wyoming, and the National Weather Service, Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, county emergency management agencies and other supporting groups are conducting educational activities every day to provide the public with information about severe weather safety.
With the belief that advanced planning and increased awareness will help residents of Wyoming survive these deadly storms, these groups will use these educational activities to help people prevent injuries and deaths from weather such as tornadoes, damaging winds, flash floods, lightning, hail and wildfires. The activities for each day of the week will focus on a specific type of severe weather or on the related warning and drill systems.
In a press release, the National Weather Service Riverton office gave an overview of each day’s topic and some of the big ideas to be explored.
Monday, May 11, began the week with a look at severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds from severe thunderstorms are much more frequent than tornadoes in Wyoming. These straight line winds can reach well over 100 miles an hour and can be devastating. Large hail is also a major hazard that affects residents in Wyoming.
Tuesday, May 12, focused on lightning, as lightning is one of the underrated killers. All thunderstorms have lightning and this hazard can be deceptively deadly. It is important to remember the motto: “When thunder roars, go indoors.”
Wednesday, May 13, will emphasize tornado safety. Over and over again, people survive tornadoes by knowing weather safety rules and taking appropriate and timely actions. Although Wyoming is a mountainous state in many areas, tornadoes can and do occur, mainly from May until early September. Have a tornado safety plan and move to your safe location when a tornado warning is issued or a tornado is spotted.
Thursday, May 14, will draw attention to the hazards of flooding and flash floods. Flooding is the number one weather killer in the United States. Flash floods are most prevalent in the late spring through summer months across the state.
Friday, May 15, will be fire weather preparedness day. It’s important to be prepared if a wildfire develops, ensure that you have more than one way to receive fire warnings and make sure you have a good evacuation route if a wildfire is approaching your location.
You can find Severe Weather Awareness Week education materials at weather.gov/riverton and follow the National Weather Service Riverton Office on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.