ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Holiday Lighted Parade is returning to Downtown Rock Springs once again. This year's theme is "Christmas needs more Cowboys."
The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Festively decorated floats will start their journey on the corner of C Street and Broadway, then travel down South Main, turn right on to E Street, left on to Broadway, and then under the underpass and on to M Street. From M street the parade will make a left on to Pilot Butte, a left turn on to K Street, and a right turn on to North Front. After traveling down North Front the parade will end at the corner of Elk Street and North Front.
The parade follows the Mayor's Tree Lighting, which will take place at the intersection of Grant and Elk Streets at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
