ROCK SPRINGS — The author of a new novel about a young transgender man’s experiences in Wyoming will embark on a seven-stop book tour from March 10-18. The last stop on his tour is at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar in Rock Springs from 6-8 p.m. on March 18.
Alex Myers’s novel "Continental Divide" tells the story of Ron Bancroft, a newly out transgender student at Harvard who, after being cut off from his family, decides to venture West and live as a “real man.” Bancroft hops on a Greyhound and ends up in Cody, Wyoming, where he finds work on a dude ranch and at a U.S. Forest Service ranger station. He also finds (mis)adventures, danger, and romance.
According to a press release from Wyoming Equality, "Continental Divide" is a coming-of-age story that explores ideas of gender and masculinity in the West, the experience of navigating different places and cultures as a transgender person, and is accessible for young adults and up. It is based, in part, on Myers’ own real-life experience in Wyoming, where he lived and worked for a summer.
“Wyoming was a life-changing experience,” Myers said. “In 1997, spending a summer in a place where no one knew me and where I could explore being a ‘man’ on my terms, and on Wyoming’s terms, was incredible. Scary at times and wonderful at times. I can’t wait to go back and be out — open and affirming — to talk about the book and work with students who are also curious about understanding their identities.”
Myers’ tour will complete seven stops: Laramie, Casper, Sheridan, Cody, Lander, Jackson, and Rock Springs. At each stop Myers will host a public presentation of the novel as well as a question-and-answer discussion with the audience. The events are free and open to the public.
Myers will also visit Gay-Straight Alliance chapters in schools along the way.
Along with being an accomplished author — the New York Times called his last book, Revolutionary, “a remarkable novel” — Myers is also an experienced public speaker and transgender rights advocate. He regularly gives presentations at schools, and he teaches English at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire.
Myers’ tour is co-organized by Better Wyoming and Wyoming Equality. Both organizations work to increase awareness of LGBTQ+ issues in the state.
Jess Fahlsing, a Wyoming Equality board member, is co-organizing the tour and coordinating Myers’ meetings with Wyoming students.
“I grew up with little to no representation of LGBTQIA+ folks, and especially little representation of narratives like these that take place in Wyoming,” Fahlsing said. “It is incredibly meaningful for me to be able to see young LGBTQIA+ Wyomingites have the chance to engage with each other and build community, and to see themselves reflected in a narrative. That’s why the GSA visits are so crucial to this tour, and why I’m so excited for Myers’ visit across the state."
The tour receives support from the Wyoming Humanities Council, Wyoming Institute for Humanities Research, Wyoming Equality, University of Wyoming Honors College, University of Wyoming Libraries, University of Wyoming Department of English, University of Wyoming Office of Multicultural Affairs, and the School of Culture, Gender, and Social Justice at the University of Wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.