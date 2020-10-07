SWEETWATER COUNTY — In support of National Community Policing Week and the inaugural National Faith and Blue Weekend (NFBW), the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office, Green River Police Department (GRPD), and Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) are pleased to announce that they are joining together with local faith communities to organize a community food drive to benefit the Green River and Rock Springs food banks beginning this Friday, October 9, through the end of the month.
The NFBW is a collaborative initiative designed to build bridges and break down biases through activities and outreach among law enforcement professionals and the communities they serve. The NFBW is an expansion of the One Congregation One Precinct initiative (OneCOP), which is a bridge-building, solutions-focused human and civil rights organization based in Atlanta, Georgia. The NFBW is facilitated by local law enforcement, faith-based organizations and communities across the country, and is based on the premise that strong communities are built on mutual respect, trust, and understanding.
"As law enforcement continues to come to terms with the public health and safety impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest, and policing reform, we need community support and partnerships now more than ever," said Rock Springs Police Department Chief Dwane Pacheco.
Sheriff John Grossnickle said, "We must remain steadfast and proactive in building individual and organizational relationships within our communities, and partnering with the faith community, to include houses of worship of every faith and tradition, is an especially important aspect of fostering that engagement."
Green River Police Department Chief Tom Jarvie added, "With social, political and economic uncertainty still looming in this time of crisis, many of our friends and neighbors continue to struggle with food security. We are here to serve, and we want to help. No one in our community should go without life's basic necessities such as essential food items. As much of our nation grapples with frayed relationships between law enforcement and some of our communities, what better way to help than to join together with the diverse leadership of our local faith-based organizations."
Beginning this Friday, October 9, donations of non-perishable food items will be collected through the end of October and then delivered to the Green River and Rock Springs food banks. Donations will be accepted at GRPD, RSPD, the Sheriff's Office, the Green River Assembly of God, Hilltop Baptist Church, Immaculate Conception Church, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Any other faith groups or houses of worship that are interested in participating, please contact Jamie at GRPD at (307) 872-6170, Jen at RSPD at (307) 352-1576, or Jason at the Sheriff's Office at (307) 922-5351.
For further details and updates on drop-off locations and hours of operation, please visit the GRPD, RSPD, and Sheriff's Office Facebook pages at facebook.com/greenriverpolicedepartment, facebook.com/rockspringspd, and facebook.com/swcountysheriff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.