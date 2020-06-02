ROCK SPRINGS — Wanting to exercise their First Amendment rights, a group of peaceful protesters are organizing events through the weekend to show that they too are against police brutality in America.
On Tuesday, residents stood with signs and shirts on a carefully selected spot near Walgreens on Dewar Drive in Rock Springs.
“We chose it because of the beautiful American flag above us,” one protester said.
Signs that read “I can’t breathe” and shirts with “George Floyd” on them were in reference to the man who died in Minneapolis last week whose death has become a rallying point against police brutality. Though Floyd was handcuffed, a police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, even after he pleaded for air and then stopped moving. A wave of protests and demonstrations have followed in the wake of his death.
When asked about the turnout in Rock Springs, a protestor who declined to be identified said he was hopeful there would be more.
“I hope so. If not, I will keep standing here,” he added.
People yelled in support from their vehicles as they drove by.
“There has been more support than resistance, but there has been resistance. We were followed after we were done protesting last night,” a protester said Tuesday.
Group members said they felt that this was an important movement in order to bring criminal justice reform that has been needed for a long time.
Looking at Wyoming, one said, “Absolutely it’s important. We are the Equality State.”
In order to protect themselves and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, protest participants watched each other very closely and looked out for each other.
After starting the protest Monday night, they planned to continue the whole day Tuesday, despite experiencing resistance.
According to a Facebook post, there will be more protests in Rock Springs from noon to 5 p.m. June 5-8 at the flag pole.
The same post states that there will be a candlelight vigil from 7-9 p.m. June 8 at Bunning Park in Rock Springs.
