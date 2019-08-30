Slim
Slim, a 7-year-old male American pit bull terrier, is the Rock Springs Animal Control Pet of the Week. He is a sweet guy who is always happy and smiling, staff said. Slim loves toys, balls and going for walks. Staff said he does well with people of all ages, but is a bit picky about the animals he is around, so he would like to meet a potential sibling before he is adopted. Slim is neutered and will be updated on vaccinations upon adoption. To meet him, visit Rock Springs Animal Control at 848 W. Center St. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, for Labor Day. More details are available by calling Animal Control at 307-352-1455.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.