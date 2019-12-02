GREEN RIVER — Representatives of the Wyoming Mining Natural Resources Foundation will be the presenters at the Green River Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn.
The luncheon will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Road, Green River. The lunch will be catered by Hampton Inn.
RSVPs and cancellations are required by10 a.m. Dec. 16 at http://business.grchamber.com/events/details/2019-december-lunch-and-learn-22031?_ga=2.58733732.841045129.1574704045-266159386.1525455204 or call 307-875-5711. Cost is $12 for members and $15 for non-members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.