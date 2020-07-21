ROCK SPRINGS — Main Street Market will be moving down the street.
The downtown Rock Springs farmers market, which has been set up outdoors on South Main Street near the Rock Springs coal sign, will now be located at the other end of the street, with vendors both inside and outside.
”The smaller vendors will now be inside of Bunning Hall while the trucks/larger vendors will be outside of Bunning Hall along South Main,” Facebook post explained. “The one-way portion of South Main, from E to F, will be closed on Thursdays for vendor set-up.”
The statement explained that this decision came “after some discussions with City Hall and our need for more space for the Main Street Market.”
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency noted that this move will free up parking and provide more space, protection from the weather, and access to public restrooms.
The formal request to move the market was set to be presented during Tuesday’s Rock Springs City Council meeting.
The Main Street Market is scheduled to continue from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 10.
Organizers have been encouraging participants to wear a mask and shop safely, pointing out that it will only take one positive COVID-19 case to have to close the market for the season.
