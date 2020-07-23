ROCK SPRINGS — After much discussion, the Main Street Market has found its home for the remainder of the summer—still at its normal spot on South Main Street, but with a few adjustments.
The farmers' market in downtown Rock Springs will remain close to its previous location, with table vendors set up in the grassy area to the west of the historic train depot (which is now Coal Train Coffee Depot) on South Main Street. However, the larger vendors and truck vendors will be parked in the lot to the west of the pedestrian underpass/Art Underground gallery and the Home of Rock Springs Coal arch.
Story time and live music will continue to be held at the gazebo towards the end of the grassy area on South Main Street, near the caboose.
The Main Street Market had planned on moving to the other end of the street to be located inside and outside of Bunning Hall. However, after discussion at the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, the decision was made to stay in the same spot with these adjustments, and the new setup was approved.
In a statement on Facebook, the Downtown Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency noted: "This new layout allows for additional parking on South Main Street. It also won't interfere with the traffic flow for vehicles on South Main Street."
The Main Street Market is scheduled to continue from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 10.
Organizers have been encouraging participants to wear a mask and shop safely, pointing out that it will only take one positive COVID-19 case to have to close the market for the season.
