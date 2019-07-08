SWEETWATER COUNTY — Marriage licenses issued in the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office:
Jonathan Tobias Lawrence, 44, to Jennifer Annette Ferguson, 34, both of Green River, July 1, 2019.
Eric Lee Webb, 36, to Tiffany Faye Uranker, 35, both of Rock Springs, July 1, 2019.
Shad Russell Fanning, 41, of Joplin, Kansas, to Sonia Shenell (Blacketer) Eudy, of Wills Point, Texas, July 3, 2019.
Deavon Lee Thomas, 22, to Ashley Marie Setser, 21, both of Green River, July 5, 2019.
Andrew Forrest Eaton, 43, to Krista Lynn Tangen, 36, both of Rock Springs, July 5, 2019.
Michael Anthony Sing, 24, to Nelly H. Sanchez, 24, both of Rock Springs, July 5, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.