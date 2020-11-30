ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Food Banks of the Rockies Mobile Pantry Truck will be in Rock Springs to distribute food on Saturday, Dec. 5.
The Pantry Truck will be at the Sweetwater County Events Complex, and distribution will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to Sweetwater County Emergency Management.
Food will be distributed on a first come, fist serve basis. There are no qualifications, membership fees, or eligibility forms to complete. Food is available for anyone seeking supplemental food assistance.
The Wyoming Food Banks of the Rockies asks those seeking assistance to be sure there is space in their vehicles to receive the bundle of food.
Masks are encouraged.
The Pantry Truck travels "to provide food assistance to anyone in need," according to an informational Facebook photo.
For more information, call Sweetwater County Emergency Management at (307) 922-5370.
