GREEN RIVER — You have two more chances to see "Clue: On Stage" at Green River High School.
Led by the Wadsworth the butler (Ethan Peterson), Miss Scarlett (Sandra Figenser), Professor Plum (Eli Thomas), Mrs. White (Emmalee Skinner), Mr. Green (Forbes Reynolds), Mrs. Peacock (Amber Gambles) and Colonel Mustard (Tristen Higbee) race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.
The last two performances will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Monday.
Advance tickets are available at the Green River High School Main Office and online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42383.
Advanced tickets purchased online cost $5, or tickets are available for $7 at the door. Due to current restrictions, each show will only have 250 seats available for in-person viewing of each performance. As such, live streaming services of each showing are also available. You can purchase live streaming tickets at the same website link as tickets for only $20 per household.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/GRHStheater, email GRHStheatre@swcsd2.org, or call 307-872-4747.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.