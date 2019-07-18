SWEETWATER COUNTY — For the second year in a row, the Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition will take place in 10 towns across Wyoming, including Rock Springs.
"The Wyoming Singer Songwriter Competition is back, and year two promises to bring even more great songwriting out of the woodwork by expanding to 10 qualifying rounds across the state," a press release states. "Taking all genres that feature lyrics, contestants can earn cash prizes, recording opportunities, media attention and booking opportunities, with the added bonus of joining the rich songwriting community in Wyoming in an active and present way."
Qualifying rounds began in Casper Thursday with others taking place at the following locations:
6 p.m., Thursday, Big Lost Meadery, 106 S. Gillette Ave., Gillette.
7 p.m., Friday, The Lander Bar, 126 E. Main St., Lander.
6 p.m. Aug. 3, Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Bakery, 404 S. Fourth St., Laramie.
7 p.m. Aug. 8, Old Wilson Schoolhouse, 5655 Main St., Wilson.
7 p.m. Aug. 15, The Asher, 500 W. 15th St., Cheyenne.
7 p.m. Aug. 16, Ten Sleep Brewing Company, 2549 U.S. Highway 16, Ten Sleep.
2 p.m. Aug. 18, Luminous Brewhouse, 504 Broadway St., Sheridan.
7 p.m. Aug. 22, The Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs. This date is different than the one earlier announced.
6 p.m. Aug. 30, Frontier Brewing Company and Taproom, 117 E 2nd St., Casper.
The final rounds are slated for Sept. 20-22. Locations have yet to be announced.
ABOUT
In its first year statewide in 2018, the Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition drew 75 contestants from across the state, representing incredible talent and diversity.
"If you haven’t yet been to any of these events, be prepared for something spectacular when you catch up with us and the incredible talent right here in Wyoming," the release states. "From established performers to those everyday miracles who’ve never really performed in public so much, we were gobsmacked by the quality of songwriters who participated."
The competition will launch an album titled “Good Morning World” that features performances from last year's top finishers as well as entries from over 60 contestants. It is scheduled to be released in early August.
Top placers from the first year will also perform at the Acoustic Stage at WhatFest in Laramie July 26-27.
"While it functions as a competition, it’s really an opportunity to showcase our unique Wyoming heritage and our rich culture…with prizes," the release states.
To hear winning songs from the first year, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=o769bwG0f28&list=PLK6SI6-HMb-Rl3BskQwWQ3KIAz59IE74j.
For more information, go to www.wyomingsinger-songwriters.com.
The competition is supported in part by the Wyoming Community Foundation and Wyoming Arts Council.
