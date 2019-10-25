GREEN RIVER — Wyoming Project WILD and Wyoming Project Learning Tree (PLT) are offering a two-day, hands-on workshop that will provide instruction in nature education curricula for K-12 formal and nonformal teachers.
The workshop is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Green River Region Office at 351 Astle Ave. in Green River.
Project Learning Tree and Project WILD are national award-winning resource and environmental education curricula appropriate for K-12. Each curriculum offers its own perspective; forests (PLT) and wildlife (WILD).
“If you enjoy teaching students about nature in a fun and educational way this workshop is for you,” said Lucy Wold, WGFD information and education specialist for the Green River Region.
“This is a top-notch workshop, providing opportunities for professional development for educators, plus the opportunity to gain so many meaningful activities about trees and wildlife that will help their students learn how to hone in on important skills, like science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The activities are place-based and easy to do. We are very thankful for the grant monies and are really looking forward to working with area educators.”
The workshop is being sponsored by the WGFD and the Southwest Chapter of Muley Fanatics Foundation. The deadline to apply is Nov. 1. The workshop costs $25 thanks to a grant from the Muley Fanatics Foundation. The fee covers five curriculum guides, activity materials and snacks. Educators attending the workshop will earn one hour of Professional Teaching Standards Board (PTSB) credit, free of charge. University of Wyoming continuing education graduate credit (one hour) is also available for an additional $50.
The inquiry-based curricula meet Next Generation Science Standards and STEM for science, social studies, and language arts, are cross-curricular, and adaptable for grades K-12. The workshop will include opportunities to network with fellow educators and local professionals. Participants will go through various activities from each curriculum and learn how to implement the activities in the classroom and into their curriculum. Workshop participants are advised to wear comfortable shoes, as the workshop is guaranteed to be non-stop and action-packed, with outside and indoor activities.
For more information or to register for the workshop, contact the WGFD Green River Region Office at 307-875-3225, extension 18607.
