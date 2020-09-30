The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center team is gearing up for Paint the Town Pink. Clinic Receptionist Lacey Reddick, left, adds cancer awareness and prevention signs around the Sweetwater Memorial campus while Jackie Lindsey, oncology FNP-BC, paints a pink ribbon across the parking lot. That pink ribbon will lead participants in the Hindsight 20/20 Scavenger Hunt from the main entrance, through the parking lot, to the cancer center entrance at the back of the building. It’s the kick-off point for the scavenger hunt, which is from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 3.