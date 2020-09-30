ROCK SPRINGS — Bring on the pink. It’s time to paint the town – both towns.
Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center staff are encouraging Rock Springs and Green River businesses to decorate their storefronts in pink during October to promote breast cancer awareness. Businesses with the best decorations will be awarded a trophy at the end of October, along with bragging rights for the rest of the year.
Two winners – one in Rock Springs and one in Green River – will be chosen. The public will have a chance to vote online for their favorite storefront decor in each city.
Here’s how it works: Businesses decorate their storefronts promoting breast cancer prevention and awareness. An innovative display is not only a way to win the contest, but it’s a great way to let your customers know you support the cause.
Businesses have until midnight Monday, Oct. 19, to enter. Send one high-resolution photo of your storefront to ThinkPink@sweetwatermemorial.com. Include the name of the business, street address, city, and phone number. Keep in mind, only one photo will be used in the online public voting.
Voting will be open to the public for 36 hours from Oct. 26-28. The hospital Facebook page will launch two separate contests, one for Green River businesses and another for Rock Springs businesses, at @MHSChealthcare. You will be able to simply swipe through the photos and like just one. The winners will be announced Oct. 30. For more information, call 307-212-7760.
Last year’s winners were Murdoch’s in Rock Springs and Complete Chiropractic in Green River.
In addition, the hospital is kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the Hindsight 20/20 Scavenger Hunt from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3.
These events are made possible through a grant from the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and Wyoming Community Foundation, along with support from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and the Memorial Hospital Foundation.
For more information, check out the news page at sweetwatermemorial.com.
