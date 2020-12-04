Pandemic changes holiday traditions

GREEN RIVER — Some Christmas traditions don't look the same during the COVID-19 pandemic. Green River decided to cancel the traditional mayor's tree lighting ceremony featuring Santa Claus, caroling, and lots of good cheer. While the celebration did not happen as usual, Green River Mayor Pete Rust still hit the button to turn on the lights at the Clock Tower Mall in hstoric downtown Green River on the first Friday in December.

Rust performed the honors on a bright sunny day. The lighting of the tree wraps up the decoration season for the city. The mayor encourages all residents to drive around town and check out all the lights. Happy holidays from City Hall, the City Council, city employees and Mayor Rust.

