ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency invites downtown merchants to attend the quarterly Merchant Meeting on Monday, July 29, beginning at 6 p.m. in the lobby of The Broadway Theater.
Jessica Brauer will be discussing ideas on how to partner with neighboring businesses in the Downtown area.
Brauer is a communications consultant, community cheerleader and writer based in Laramie. She is passionate about capturing the authentic stories of people and their places. She strongly believes in the power of activating neighborhoods with memory-making experiences and a shared narrative. She works as a freelance contractor serving Wyoming’s Main Streets and the Rocky Mountain Region with strategic marketing, press relations and communications.
Business owners are encouraged to bring business cards, flyers, other promotional items and share successful strategies.
Meetings will be hosted quarterly with dates scheduled for July 29 and October 29. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA organization urges business owners to hold their heads high and come in with an open mind. They may send someone in his/her place to take notes if they cannot attend.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. For more information, call 307-352-1434 or visit DowntownRS.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.