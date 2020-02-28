Several people who worked on the calendar came together for the presenting of the check to the Red Desert Humane Society. Parcipants include, in the back from the left, Rock Springs City Councilman Tim Savage; Robin Pecolar from the Volunteer Fire Department, who helped sell many of the calendars; Jake Hunt from the Fire Department; and Heidi Hernanez, the Red Desert Humane Society shelter manager. In the front, from left, are Amy Warne from the Fire Deaprtment and Marni Christensen, one of the photographers from the calendar, along with Kodak the dog, a male husky mix available for adoption.