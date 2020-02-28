ROCK SPRINGS—Great things can happen when firefighters and pets come together.
On Feb. 27, the Rock Springs Professional Firefighters Local 1499 Union presented the Red Desert Humane Society with a check for $4,000. This money came from the sale of a special calendar made by the two organizations.
The Local 1499 Union partnered with the Red Desert Humane Society to create a 2020 calendar featuring Rock Springs firefighters with their own pets as well as animals from the Humane Society that are still looking for a home. The project was intended to raise both money and awareness of animals in need of homes in this community.
This is the first year that a calendar has been created, and the project was a big hit. The calendars, which were sold for $20 each, completely sold out.
Proceeds from the calendar were split evenly between the Red Desert Humane Society and the Local 1499 Union. The Humane Society will use the funds to continue their work of placing homeless animals into new, loving environments. The Local 1499 Union will give back to the community by donating to local organizations. The particularly focus on working to help families dealing with emergencies and charities that benefit children.
Photos for the calendar were taken by New Studio Photography and Framing, Marni Christensen Pet Photography, David Halter Photography and Steven Shea. Local businesses sponsored production costs.
“It was an honor to work on this project with such wonderful people,” photographer R.J. Pieper of New Studio Photography said. “This calendar is the best kind of collaboration, bringing creatives and small businesses together with our first responders to create something fun to support animals in need and the people who work tirelessly to ensure our community is safe.”
