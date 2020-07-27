LARAMIE – The Mountain West announced its spring semester Academic All-Mountain West Team on Monday, with 91 Wyoming student-athletes receiving the honor in winter and spring sports for the 2019-20 academic year.
Women’s swimming and diving led the way for UW with 30 selections to the academic team while men’s track & field had 12 honorees. Women’s basketball and Cowgirl track and field were well-represented with 10 honorees each. Women’s golf garnered eight selections while men’s golf, men’s basketball and women’s tennis had seven each.
To be eligible for the 2019-20 spring MW All-Academic Team, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic term at the member institution while maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better and be a starter or significant contributor on their athletic team.
Spring sports include baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.