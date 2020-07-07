It is still too hot to turn on an oven, so for my next two recipes I will use a slow cooker and a skillet. They are both extremely easy recipes to prepare, even though the slow cooker soup cooks for hours, you do not have to do hardly anything to it, except just let it cook.
I would pair these recipes together, for a pairing similar to soup and sandwich, only the sandwich is a tasty quesadilla.
If you do pair them, to make it even easier, I would just add one or two extra chicken breast(s) into the soup recipe, and when you take them out to shred, shred the extra breast for the quesadilla recipe. The broth, enchilada sauce and green chilies will give your quesadilla meat even more flavor.
SLOW-COOKER CHICKEN ENCHILADA SOUP
Ingredients:
2 cups chicken broth
One 19 ounce can of mild or hot enchilada sauce
One 4.5 can of chopped mild green chilies
Two boneless, skinless chicken breasts
One 15 ounce can of black beans, drained and rinsed
One 12 ounce bag of frozen corn, thawed and drained
— Place chicken and broth in slow cooker and cook on high for approximately one hour.
— Turn cooker to low and add enchilada sauce and chilies.
—Cover and cook on Low heat setting 7 to 8 hours.
— Remove chicken from cooker with tongs or a slotted spoon. Stir beans and corn into mixture in cooker. Increase heat setting to High. Cover and cook for about one-half hour longer.
— After cooled, shred chicken by pulling apart with 2 forks; return to cooker. Cook until thoroughly heated.
I serve mine with shredded Mexican cheese blend and crushed tortilla chips. You could also top with cilantro and a dollop of sour cream if you like.
QUESADILLAS
There are as many different ways to make Quesadillas as your imagination can come up with, from a simple cheese quesadilla to breakfast quesadillas to multi ingredient dinner quesadillas. Below is one that I like to make.
Ingredients:
Medium tortilla shells (you can use large, but for me, medium is easier to handle; use two tortillas per quesadilla)
Cooked and shredded and cooked chicken breast(s)
Shredded pepper jack cheese (you could also use cheddar or Mexican blend)
Bell pepper strips
Onion strips
Mild green chilies
Butter (1-2 pats per quesadilla)
— Boil chicken breasts in a pot for 45 minutes to one hour, until juices run clear. (Or you can use the extra chicken breasts from soup recipe) You could also roast the breasts, which would give them more flavor, but that would require heating up the house by using the oven.
— Fry onion and peppers in a skillet with a small amount of olive oil. Season them with salt and pepper if desired. Remove from skillet.
— Melt butter on medium heat skillet (or griddle if desired).
— Place one tortilla on melted butter.
— Layer other ingredients. First cheese, next chicken, then vegetables, another layer of cheese and top with second tortilla. (Make sure you begin and end layering with cheese, so cheese sort of encapsulates other ingredients).
— With a spatula, carefully lift to check first tortilla for golden brownness. Once it has browned, carefully flip and cook the other side of quesadilla.
— When done, (tortillas will be golden and cheese will be melted), remove and slice into desired wedges, (like pizza slices).
I serve them with salsa, but you can also serve with sour cream or guacamole.
I did not put down specific ingredient amounts, because amounts will vary, depending on how many quesadillas you want to make, the size of each, and how full you want to make them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.