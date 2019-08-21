ROCK SPRINGS — A Fireside featuring Moroni "The Atonement in Action" will be sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The program will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Rock Springs Stake Center at 2055 Edgar St.
The presentation includes mature themes and may not be suitable for children.
Sunday dress is suggested.
You can expierence a preview of the Moroni's story at www.ChurchofJesusChrist.org under the Adiction and Recovery program.
