ROCK SPRINGS — The Golden Hour Senior Center is hosting A Night of a Thousand Lights fundraiser dinner at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the senior center.
The evening will feature a prime rib and shrimp dinner, live music from The Late Bloomers, games and a silent auction. Tickets cost $20 for guests over 60 and $22 for guests under 60. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at the Golden Hour Senior Center.
The money raised by this fundraiser will go to the GHSC Technology Center and will be used to update outdated technology in the GHSC library. The fundraiser will purchase computers, tablets, printers, a copier, a shredder and new privacy desks. Senior-friendly technology will be incorporated, such as large monitors, large format keyboards and other easy to use features to accommodate seniors' needs. Along with the new technology, the Senior Center will be partnering with AARP, WWCC and local businesses to provide technology education for seniors to help bring them up to date with new and ever-changing technology.
Contact Irish Kreis at 307-872-3223 for more information.
