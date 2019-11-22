ROCK SPRINGS — If you visited Fremont Motors last Wednesday afternoon, you would have noticed a group of people admiring not a new car, but a new saddle.
Nakel Philpott, her mother Nadine Philpott, and Chris and Stephanie Staton got together to see Nakel’s saddle, which the Statons made possible. Nakel Philpott is the 2019-20 Miss Wyoming High School Rodeo queen, and she received the saddle through a sponsorship from Fremont Motors, specifically from Chris, the general manager, and his wife Stephanie.
The Statons gave Nakel a $1,200 sponsorship for the saddle. Nakel picked out the saddle herself from Slone Saddles, a saddlery owned by Tod Slone that is based out of Texas. Slone Saddles visited Rock Springs last summer during the National High School Finals Rodeo. This gave Nakel the chance to pick which barrel saddle she wanted and to customize it, down to the chocolate leather and turquoise details.
Nakel was thrilled when the saddle recently arrived in the mail, and she kept it pristine to show it to the Statons. But now that she’s been able to show it off, Nakel is excited to put the saddle to use. Chatting with Stephanie, she noted that you can’t get to know a saddle until you start to ride it. She plans to start breaking the saddle in as soon as possible so that she’ll be able to use it in the upcoming spring rodeos.
The new saddle can be enjoyed by Nakel because of the former Miss Wyoming High School Rodeo Queen Jessyka Smith. She was the one who approached Fremont Motors about sponsoring the saddle. Nakel explained that one of the duties of each rodeo queen is to secure sponsorships for the next year’s queen. Just as Jessyka got this sponsorship for Nakel, Nakel will work on finding a sponsorship to be enjoyed by her successor.
“It’s really important to keep the rodeo alive,” Nakel said.
She believes that the rodeo is an integral part of our history and culture that needs to be supported by the community.
Chris and Stephanie at Fremont Motors agree, and were happy to support the rodeo by sponsoring this saddle. Nakel expressed her gratitude for the Statons, who were so generous in their sponsorship. She noted that not many businesses will give such a big donation. Stephanie expressed how happy she is to support the community and Nakel.
Since the Statons gave the sponsorship to Nakel, their two families have gotten to know each other and have become friends. Nakel is grateful for their support, and they are proud of all her hard work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.