ROCK SPRINGS — Jackson Aarerud and Ryan Madsen received the rank of Eagle Scout and the Bronze Palm during a special Court of Honor on Feb. 16 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints White Mountain Building.
Eagle is the highest rank in the Scouts BSA program. To receive a Bronze Palm, a Scout must earn five merit badges beyond the 21 required for Eagle.
The program began with a welcome by Josh Sorensen, an Eagle Scout and member of the Rock Springs Stake Presidency. Lynn Aanerud gave the opening prayer and Troop 86 performed the opening flag ceremony.
Jackson Aarerud's father, Eric Aanerud, was the guest speaker. He talked about the things Scouts learn, such as how to set and achieve long term goals, how to problem solve, how to work in teams and the power of one person.
Scoutmaster Nathan Riddle led the two new Eagle Scouts in the Eagle Charge, in which they promised to live by the values of Scouting for the rest of their lives.
The Eagles' fathers pinned Eagle Badges on their sons, and the mothers replaced troop neckerchiefs with Eagle neckerchiefs. The Eagle Scouts then gave mentor pins to the leaders they felt had helped them the most, Nathan Riddle and Vera Trefethen.
Ryan Madsen spoke of the great experiences he had enjoyed in Scouts, such as camping, hiking and hanging out with his friends. Jackson Aarerud said his favorite thing about Scouts is the campouts.
Troop 86 performed a closing flag ceremony. Lee Madsen gave the closing prayer and refreshments were served.
Jackson Aanerud is the son of Eric and Sarah Aanerud. He is 13 years old and is in the seventh grade at Rock Springs Junior High. He participates in swimming and cross country and plans to join track in the spring.
Ryan Madsen, the son of Dan and Jenna Madsen, is also 13 years old and in seventh grade at Rock Springs Junior High. He enjoys fishing, hunting and camping.
Aanerud and Madson both joined Cub Scouting at age 8. They earned Cub Scouting's highest award, the Arrow of Light, and bridged into the Groovy Patrol of Troop 86 when they were 11. The new Eagles are active in Young Men activities in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and serve in their priesthood quorum. They are members of Scout BSA Troop 86, which is sponsored by the Arlene and Louise Wesswick Foundation and are currently working to earn more Eagle palms.
