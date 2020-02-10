ROCK SPRINGS — Able Hands celebrated nine staff members for reaching their 10-year milestone with he organization.
"Working in the care industry is often undervalued and overlooked in our society. My business partner and I wished to recognize them for their consistent hard work and dedication to making the lives of people with developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries better," co-owner Gordon "Max" Mickelson said in a press release.
Collectively, the 10-year recipients represent more than 250 years of experience helping people with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries succeed as integral members of our community.
The honorees include: Kim Bellamy, Esther Brandt, Monica Castro, Robin Cozad, Desirae Hall, Lana Hernandez, Pam Kuske, Asya Mikula and Monica Ruiz.
Without their effort, commitment, and compassion, Able Hands would not succeed as a company. We are forever indebted to our team and appreciate them more than they can know, owner Josh Bellamy said in the release.
