ROCK SPRINGS — Gail and David Aldred of Rock Springs are marking their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married July 12, 1969.
Their wedding attendants were Audry Shumate and Pat Zumbernn, and Robert Aldred was the best man. The bishop of the Wyoming Episcopal Church, the Rt. Rev. David Thornberry, officiated the ceremony. The couple honeymooned in Elko, Nevada, and Salt Lake City.
Gail Aldred is the daughter of the late Harold and Margret Clark of Rock Springs. She was born in Rock Springs and attended first through fourth grade in Winton and fifth and sixth grade in Reliance. She graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1962 and attended Western Wyoming College.
She worked at the State Highway Department for 28 years. She is also a member of the board of the Wyoming Public Employees Association based out of Cheyenne. Her interests include knitting and collecting cookbooks.
David Aldred is the son of the late Fred and Ethel Aldred of Springville, Utah. He was born in Springville and graduated from Springville High School. He attended BYU for two years and served in the U.S. Army in Germany.
He worked in Rock Springs the last 18 years at FMC. He was the past exalted ruler and post commander of American Legion Post 24 in Rock Springs. His hobbies include crossword puzzles and U.S. and world history.
Their children are Jason Clark Aldred of Seattle and Amy Elizabeth Tollefson of Las Vegas; and their grandchildren are Izzabella Grace Tollefson, 17, and Margret Elizabeth Tollefson, 15.
The couple’s anniversary plans are to relax and visit their daughter and son-in-law.
