All aboard!

ROCK SPRINGS — Corbin Maesser, left, and Gavin R. Maesser greeted pajama-clad children and handed out shiny tickets to "The Polar Express" holiday screening Friday night at the Broadway Theater. The theater was filled with enthusiastic viewers. Children attending also received a gift bag and had an opportunity to visit with Santa.
SWEETWATER COUNTY — ExxonMobil officials came before the Sweetwater County Commission at Tuesday’s regular meeting to announce plans for an expansion of its carbon dioxide capture facilities in Lincoln and Sweetwater counties.
ROCK SPRINGS – The wizards, warriors, and assassins of the Shire of Truevale, a local chapter of a medieval combat and role play group, meet twice weekly to raise their foam-covered weapons in battle games at Veterans Park.
ROCK SPRINGS — Tears were shed, hugs exchanged and appreciation expressed as the givers and the receivers gathered on the brand new handicapped-accessible deck at a modest house on H Street to honor a project’s completion.
ROCK SPRINGS — Ruthie Miller sat quietly and smiled, watching her family talk and great-great-grandchildren play, nodding and saying “thank you” every time a friend came over to wish her a happy birthday.
