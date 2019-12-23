All aboard!

ROCK SPRINGS — Corbin Maesser, left, and Gavin R. Maesser greeted pajama-clad children and handed out shiny tickets to "The Polar Express" holiday screening Friday night at the Broadway Theater. The theater was filled with enthusiastic viewers. Children attending also received a gift bag and had an opportunity to visit with Santa. 

 Rocket Miner Photo/Hannah Romero

