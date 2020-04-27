ROCK SPRINGS — Alpha Delta Kappa Wyoming State President Janelle Parton selected the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center in Rock Springs as her state project. During the past biennium, various fundraising efforts were initiated in order to raise money and materials for the center.
The current situation of the COVID-19 virus made it impossible to meet as a group for the state convention, where a presentation of the donations which would have been made to Director Cristy Pelham of the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center. Despite the cancellation of the convention, arrangements were made for the donations already collected to be delivered. Pelham was recently presented with donations from the local Rock Springs Epsilon Chapter, with additional donations from Casper and Cheyenne slated to be delivered in August after the next state business meeting. Donations included tied blankets, school supplies for students and materials for teachers’ use. In addition, Pelham was presented with a check for more than $1,000 to be used for student supplies and needs.
Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary organization of women educators dedicated to educational excellence, altruism and world understanding. Members are found in chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Jamaica and Australia. There are also state leadership teams that are tasked with coordinating the efforts of the various chapters in their states.
For the past biennium, the Wyoming State President has been Janelle Parton of Epsilon Chapter in Rock Springs. Wyoming has three chapters located in Casper, Cheyenne and Rock Springs. When Parton was installed as president, she was able to select a worthy recipient for the Wyoming state altruistic project, and she selected Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center.
